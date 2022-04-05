Oxford United host Morecambe at the Kassam Stadium in League One tonight.

With only two wins in their last five matches, Oxford United will surely be aiming to get their promotion hopes back on track. They will undoubtedly see this clash as a must-win, being just one point outside of the play-offs.

The relegation-threatened Shrimps will be hoping to build upon their crucial 3-0 win against Burton Albion on the weekend. Before their recent victory against the Brewers, Morecambe had not won a league fixture since January.

Oxford United could potentially replace Sunderland in 6th if they are able to win, putting them on equal points with Sheffield Wednesday.

A crucial victory for Morecambe could see them move out of the relegation zone, jumping above Gillingham and Fleetwood Town in the process.

Oxford United team news

Veteran Sam Baldock is set to spend a significant time out, injuring his knee against Burton Albion last month. Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin also continues to be side-lined after tearing his ACL in November.

Jamie Hanson is currently in rehabilitation, recovering from an injury that has seen him miss most of the season.

Marcus Browne is unavailable after picking up a hamstring injury in March.

Defender Elliott Moore is set to return after injuring his ankle against Crewe Alexandra last month.

Predicted XI

Eastwood (GK)

Moore

Long

McNally

Williams

Brannagan

Kane

Sykes

Whyte

Taylor

Bodin

Karl Robinson has built an attacking side that have played entertaining football for the majority of the season. Players such as Matt Taylor, Cameron Brannagan and loanee Gavin Whyte have been brilliant this year and could be instrumental in the outcome of this fixture.

Morecambe could possibly move out of the relegation zone with a win, and they’ll be hoping that striker Cole Stockton will cause trouble for the opposition defence.

The match kicks off at 19:45 tonight.