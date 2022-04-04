Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted it is “looking like” Brentford loanee Charlie Goode will not return this season as he continues his recovery from injury.

Goode, 26, joined Sheffield United in January to bolster their options at centre-back. However, his time at Bramall Lane has been hampered by injury.

The former Northampton Town and Scunthorpe United ace is struggling with a cartilage issue and returned to parent club Brentford to continue his recovery. Now, Blades boss Heckingbottom has admitted he may not return to the Blades this season.

As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield United boss has said it is “looking like” he may have played his last game for the club this season, stating that Brentford are “taking the load off him for a few weeks”.