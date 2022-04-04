Sheffield United loan man Charlie Goode could miss the rest of the season, admits Paul Heckingbottom
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted it is “looking like” Brentford loanee Charlie Goode will not return this season as he continues his recovery from injury.
Goode, 26, joined Sheffield United in January to bolster their options at centre-back. However, his time at Bramall Lane has been hampered by injury.
The former Northampton Town and Scunthorpe United ace is struggling with a cartilage issue and returned to parent club Brentford to continue his recovery. Now, Blades boss Heckingbottom has admitted he may not return to the Blades this season.
As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield United boss has said it is “looking like” he may have played his last game for the club this season, stating that Brentford are “taking the load off him for a few weeks”.
“It’s looking like he might not [return],” Heckingbottom said.
“Simply because of the nature of his injury.
“We’re led by Brentford because he’s their player. Charlie is still feeling things when they step up his training, so they’re taking the load off him for a few weeks.”
The Blades’ centre-back options
Sheffield United have had to deal with limited options at the heart of defence in recent months, with youngsters Kyron Gordon and Kacper Lopata coming into the first-team picture to help out in the absence of some regular options.
The free transfer signing of Filip Uremovic will ease the load somewhat, but it would have been a welcome boost to have Goode back.
The Brentford man is an experienced option and has promotion pedigree, but given the “nature of the injury” as Heckingbottom said, it is understandable that the Bees are wary of pushing him too early in his recovery.
Along with new boy Uremovic and youngsters Gordon and Lopata, Heckingbottom has the likes of Josh Egan, Ben Davies and Jack Robinson available at centre-back, while Enda Stevens has also operated in the back three before.