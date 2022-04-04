Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says that he will be ‘disappointed’ if defender Chris Basham doesn’t feature for the Blades again this season.

Basham, 33, has been with Sheffield United since 2014. Since then, the Englishman has helped the Blades earn promotion from both League One and the Championship, featuring 343 times in all competitions for the club.

But Basham hasn’t featured for Sheffield United since February. The central defender sustained ligament damage during the 4-0 win over Swansea City at Bramall Lane but when asked whether or not Basham will play again this season, Heckingbottom said:

“Yeah. I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t.

“He’s really positive and he’s a fit lad, so he picks fitness up again really quickly. He’s working where we want him to be.

“I don’t know when. There are two games-a-week soon, which doesn’t leave much left. But we’ll keep pushing him.”

Basham sees his contract at Bramall Lane expire in the summer – previous reports suggested that he was close to triggering a renewal but nothing has since been reported.

Still got it… Slavisa Jokanovic at the start of the season, Basham seemed to be out of contention for a regular starting place. But since Heckingbottom’s arrival, Basham has come back into the side and has proved his worth once again.

In the eight games leading up to his injury, Sheffield United were unbeaten, winning five and keeping six clean sheets – in the eight games that he’s since missed, the Blades have won only three games, losing three as well and keeping only three clean sheets.

If Basham can return before the end of the season and play a part in a potential play-off bout for his club, then it will be a huge boost for Heckingbottom and for Sheffield United’s promotion hopes, which took a dent after a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City over the weekend.

Up next for the Blades is a home game v QPR on Tuesday evening.