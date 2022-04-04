Arriving on loan from Bristol City in January, Tyreeq Bakinson has settled well to life at Ipswich Town after an initial inconsistent stint at first.

Forming a partnership with club captain Sam Morsy in the middle of the park, Bakinson’s physicality and athleticism makes him a competent operator at League One level but it remains to be seen if the Blues will activate the option to buy at the end of the season.

Prior to his Ipswich Town arrival, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson criticised the 23-year-old’s attitude while also claiming the midfielder ”just wants to play on his terms”.

With 12 appearances to his name so far for the Tractor Boys, here we take a look at reasons for and against them signing him this summer.

Another potential asset for Kieran McKenna to develop?

Despite Ipswich Town’s defeat against Cambridge United on Saturday, the impact McKenna has made at Portman Road has been nothing short of sensational.

Previously a first-team coach at Manchester United, his coaching credentials have shone through with the likes of Wes Burns, Bakinson and Janoi Donacien particularly impressing under him.

With McKenna recently outlining his desire to recruit young, dynamic and athletic players for Ipswich Town to evolve with moving forward, Bakinson certainly fits into that category.

Could Ipswich find better value in the market opposed to Bakinson?

Despite Pearson’s comments suggesting Bakinson’s long-term future lies away from Ashton Gate, Bristol City will not be fooled into selling Bakinson on the cheap.

Finding a player with his qualities is a tough ask but there are other midfielders who could add extra depth and quality to McKenna’s midfield options.

Can Bakinson become a Championship midfielder?

During his time at Bristol City to date, it’s fair to say that the midfielder has blown hot and cold.

After impressive during loan spells at Plymouth Argyle and Newport County in League Two, Bakinson looks comfortable in League One also.

The question remains, could Bakinson make the step up to the Championship with Ipswich Town in the future?