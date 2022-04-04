West Brom are among the sides to have been linked with a move for Derby County star Tom Lawrence.

A report from Football League World has claimed that the Baggies are joined by Premier League sides Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion in tracking Derby County’s number 10.

It is claimed that Lawrence has been a player on West Brom’s radar for ‘some time’, while both Norwich and Brighton are likely to scout him before the season’s end.

But what would West Brom’s starting XI look like if they signed the Derby County star?

Well, despite Lawrence’s impressive exploits in the Championship this season, there wouldn’t be any guarantee of a regular place in the starting XI given the wealth of attacking talent at The Hawthorns. The likes of Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant and Adam Reach are all options on the wing, while both Robinson and Reach have also operated as attacking midfielders.

One factor that would work in Lawrence’s favour in the fight for a starting spot is his versatility though. The 28-year-old can play on either wing, in attacking midfield or upfront, so there are plenty of positions he could break into the side in.

Moreover, Scottish forward Matt Phillips has been linked with a move away, so that would free space in West Brom’s attacking ranks.

That being said, while a starting spot isn’t guaranteed, places will certainly be up for grabs next season. West Brom have endured a pretty terrible 2021/22 season, so whoever is in charge may well be ready to ring the changes. There are no doubts over Lawrence’s ability either, given that the Rams captain has managed 10 goals and five assists for Wayne Rooney’s men.