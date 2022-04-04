Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence has been linked with all of Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City and West Brom ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lawrence, 28, sees his Derby County contract expire this summer. The Welshman has had an impressive season in the Championship scoring 10 and assisting five in his 34 league appearances so far.

He’s previously been linked with the likes of Bournemouth, QPR and West Brom but now, a fresh report from Football League World has claimed that both Brighton and Norwich City have joined the race, with the Baggies still in the race too.

Anything in the links?

We know that West Brom have an interest in Lawrence because reports in national media last year revealed their interest in Lawrence.

As for Norwich and Brighton’s interest, it’s an easy link to make given that Brighton and Norwich are often the teams mentioned in these kind of Championship transfers – all that’s missing is a mention for Burnley.

Nevertheless, Lawrence remains a quality player and he’s proven that once again int he second tier this season.

His goals and assists have given Derby County a fighting chance of survival with only a handful of games remaining, though it looks highly unlikely that he’ll stay with the club beyond this campaign.

At 28 years old and available on a free transfer, the summer signing of Lawrence for either Brighton, Norwich, West Brom or any other team that might be credited with an interest would be a really shrewd move.

For Derby County, seeing these rumours won’t help their bid for survival this season, but Lawrence won’t let it distract him.

Up next for the Rams is a trip to Swansea City this weekend.