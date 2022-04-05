Football League World have claimed that Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion have joined West Brom in the pursuit for Derby County attacking-midfielder Tom Lawrence.

The 28-year-old attacking-midfielder sees his Rams contract expire at the end of the season, and the latest unconfirmed news is that Premier League sides are now chasing his signature.

West Brom have been credited with an interest but appear to have top flight competition.

Here are three alternatives the Baggies could target if they lose out on Derby County’s star man…

John Swift – Reading

The 26-year-old midfielder has once again been on incredible form for Reading this season, scoring 11 and assisting 13 from midfield.

Swift can play in a central midfield role as well as in the number 10 position, where Lawrence is deployed for Derby County normally. The Portsmouth-born man sees his contract with the Royals come to an end in June, and will be available on a free transfer, but won’t be easy to get by any means.

Matej Vydra – Burnley

The 29-year-old is a player who has thrived at this level on multiple occasions in the past, scoring 65 goals and assisting 22 in 187 Championship games in his career.

He is well out of favour at Premier League Burnley, featuring only 16 times this season after making 28 appearances in the season before.

Josh Bowler – Blackpool

The former Everton man is predominantly a winger and netted seven goals this term for the Tangerines.

He has been a standout player for Neil Critchley’s side and would be ideal for West Brom if they were able to lure him to the Midlands.