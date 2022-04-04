Blackburn Rovers youngster Georgie Gent has put pen to paper on a professional deal at Ewood Park, keeping him on board until the summer of 2025.

The 18-year-old has been with Blackburn Rovers for three years now, joining from Manchester City in 2019.

Since then, Gent has progressed through the ranks and earned a scholarship deal in 2020. He has become a regular for the Championship club’s U18s and now, it has been confirmed that the defender has penned professional terms at Ewood Park.

As announced on the club’s official website, Gent has become the third Blackburn Rovers scholar to sign a professional deal this season after Harry Leonard and Adam Wharton. The deal will keep him on board until the end of the 2024/25 season, securing his long-term future at the club.

More on Gent…

After managing three goals and five assists in 31 games for the U18s, Gent has featured regularly for the U23s this season. He has played 11 times in the Premier League 2, taking him to 12 appearances for the side overall.

Although he mainly plays at left-back, Gent has operated at centre-half plenty too, even featuring as a right-back or defensive midfielder on occasion.

Blackburn Rovers’ productive academy

Tony Mowbray’s senior side features a number of academy graduates, with the likes of Lewis Travis, Scott Wharton, Joe Rankin-Costello, Ryan Nyambe and Darragh Lenihan all coming through the youth ranks before becoming first-team regulars.

Gent is among the young talents who look as though they could make the step up too, so it will be hoped that he can continue to develop and grow over the course of his professional deal.