West Brom look set to try and offload Matt Phillips in the summer – would a return to Blackpool be a smart move for all involved?

Phillips, 31, is still contracted at West Brom until 2024. But reports have surfaced suggesting that West Brom will try and offload the Scot this summer as they look to shed some weight off of their wage bill.

The attacker has been with the Baggies for the past six seasons now. He’s racked up 170 appearances for the club in all competitions and has been a valiant servant to them, scoring 21 goals during his time at the club too.

This time round though, Phillips has struggled with injury. It’s limited him to just 23 league appearances this season, with three goals and two assists coming from those appearances.

But with Phillips now looking as though he’s heading for the exit this summer, a return to his former club Blackpool could be a really shrewd move from the Seasiders and for Phillips too.

Critchley’s army…

Neil Critchley’s Blackpool earned promotion to the Championship last season and they’ve since proved to be an exciting addition to the second tier.

They’ve more than held their own in the league and find themselves in 14th place of the Championship table after 39 games, having taken 54 points to date.

They’ve often lacked a bit of creativity in the final third though, and star attacker Josh Bowler could yet leave the club in the summer with plenty of teams looking at him.

Critchley then could be in the market for a wide player in te summer, and Phillips is not only available, but hugely experienced.

He began his career with the Tangerines, making his league debut way back in the 2010/11 season before leaving for QPR in 2013.

Wages may prove to be a stumbling block, so Blackpool might favour a loan deal for Phillips should they have an interest.

For Phillips as well, it would be a great opportunity for him to get some game time under his belt after a difficult season, and take on a new challenge at an up and coming club.