Sheffield Wednesday’s U23 side played Swansea City on Monday, and it appears Burnley’s Will Couch featured for the Owls.

Swansea City’s match report confirmed Sheffield Wednesday’s starting XI, with Couch named among the players starting for the Owls.

Reports are yet to emerge stating Couch is training with the League One club, but it appears that he has linked up with them for the game against the Swans at least.

Couch played 71 minutes of the game before making way for Jay Glover as Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at the Swansea.com Stadium. Joe Thomas and Tivonge Rushesha put the Championship side ahead, before goals from Liam Waldock and Bailey Cadamarteri drew the young Owls level.

More on Couch…

Couch is a 17-year-old midfielder currently on the books with Burnley, who he has been with for his entire youth academy career to date.

The versatile youngster has played 23 times for the Clarets’ U18s outfit, chipping in with one goal and three assists. He can play on the right-hand side as either a right midfielder or a right-back, also operating as a central midfielder regularly.

Transfermarkt has his contract down as expiring at the end of the season.

Moore’s words on youngsters

When Sheffield Wednesday confirmed last month that they would be letting go of nine academy players, manager Darren Moore stated that it was to allow the players to look elsewhere for deals next season, adding that it also frees space for the Owls to look at some potential new signings of their own.

If Couch is indeed on trial with the club, it would certainly fit in with Moore’s comments.