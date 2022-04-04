Kilmarnock defender Brandon Haunstrup is attracting interest from the Football League, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The full-back is being targeted by clubs in League One and League Two ahead of the summer.

Haunstrup, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in late June.

The Daily Mail claim he “looks set” to return to England.

Former Portsmouth

Portsmouth fans will know all about Haunstrup as he rose up through the academy ranks of the third tier outfit.

He joined the Fratton Park club as a youngster and was a key player at various youth levels before he was handed his first-team debut back in August 2015 in a League Cup clash against Derby County.

The left-back went on to make 57 appearances for Pompey in all competitions and helped them gain promotion from League Two in 2017.

Hauntrup was loaned out to the likes of Bognor Regis Town and Sutton United in non-league as a youngster to get some experience under his belt.

He left Portsmouth in the summer of 2020 and subsequently made the move up to Scotland to join Kilmarnock on a free transfer.

The Waterlooville-born man has since been a key player for Killie, despite their relegation to the Scottish Premiership in his first year at the club.

Haunstrup has played 22 times for Derek McInnes’ side this term and has his sights set on a return to the top flight.

However, his long-term future at Rugby Park is up in the air amid interest from Football League teams.