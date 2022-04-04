Millwall host a Swansea City side who will be in high spirits in the Championship tomorrow night.

Millwall in 10th are without a win in their last two games with one win and one draw, but play-offs aren’t completely out of the question yet, with Gary Rowett’s side only four points from Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

As for Swansea City, they are unbeaten in their last three games including two wins, one of them being a 4-0 battering against local rivals Cardiff City, so they will be well up for this one. They do sit in 16th place though, so the Lions may fancy themselves.

In order to enter the play-off race as serious contenders, Millwall need to pick up some form, and to do so, Rowett may need to tweak his side a little.

So, here are two Millwall players he should consider dropping ahead of the clash with the Swans…

Billy Mitchell

The 20-year-old midfielder has played all 90 minutes for nine games in a row, but it could now be his time to leave the starting XI for a rest.

The youngster looked out of his depth during the Luton Town tie, with Geroge Saville mainly being the one who ran the midfield for the Lions. Mitchell has played 36 Championship games this season and has been a man to rely on, but his performances in the last two games haven’t looked up to standard. So, as a result, Rowett should look to replace him with recently returned from injury Ryan Leonard.

Scott Malone

The 30-year-old has been the left-wing back who Rowett has regularly this season, but a reshape looks to be needed in the wide area.

It is a position where Millwall are strong in, but other left-wing back Murray Wallace played wide centre-back on Saturday, so Rowett should look to move Wallace to his position and bring in Alex Pearce to play at centre-half. The shift in shape would provide an alternative play style as to when they have Malone which could help them towards getting the result they need tomorrow.