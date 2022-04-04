Fulham are among the sides who have been linked with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez ahead of the summer.

However, Jurgen Klopp suggested the former Charlton Athletic defender could yet have a future at Anfield following his impressive performance for Liverpool against Watford at the weekend.

Amid Klopp’s comments, here are three transfer alternatives Fulham should consider instead of Gomez…

Chancel Mbemba – FC Porto

Formerly of Newcastle United, DR Congo international Mbemba is out of contract at the end of the season and could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Cottagers.

The 27-year-old has experience of playing Premier League football and has since played in both the Champions League and Europa League. He can operate as a right-back when called upon too, though his favoured role is in the heart of defence.

Jack Stephens – Southampton

Stephens is another player with Premier League pedigree who sees his contract expire in the summer, and Fulham should look to offer him the chance to stay in England’s top-flight.

Now 28, Stephens has played nearly 150 times for Southampton but has fallen out of favour under Ralph Hasenhuttl this season. He could bring some more Premier League pedigree to Silva’s ranks as he looks to keep Fulham in the top flight after they seal promotion.

Jeremiah St. Juste – FSV Mainz

Fulham’s financial power allows them to cast their net far and wide when they look for players, and promotion to the Premier League would further help that.

Dutchman St. Juste is a centre-back who can also operate as a right-back and he sees his contract with German side Mainz expire next summer, so Fulham would be wise to pounce with an offer. The 25-year-old has spent his entire career to date in Holland and Germany and would be a really intriguing option for Fulham to consider.