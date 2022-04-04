Coventry City have a couple of trialists in their squad today for their U23s, as announced on their official club website.

Coventry City’s development side are in action away at Charlton Athletic.

The Sky Blues’ youngsters will be looking to get back to winnings ways in the Professional Development League with victory over the Addicks.

They have two unnamed trial players on their bench as the club casts an eye over potential additions to boost their youth ranks.

Coventry City U23s in action

Coventry City are giving more U23s minutes to the likes of Tom Billson, George Burroughs, Ricardo Dinanga and Will Bapaga, all of who will be eyeing a place in the first-team down the line.

The club has provided a pathway into the senior side from the youth ranks over recent years with the likes of Jordan Shipley and Josh Eccles showing it is possible.

Mark Robins’ side have had a strong season in the Championship and picked up a 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers last time out thanks to Viktor Gyorekes’ last-gasp equaliser.

They still have an outside shot of making the play-offs this term and are six points away right now with seven matches left to play. However, there are a lot of teams between them and the top six and it would take something special.

Coventry City’s U23s take on a Charlton Athletic side today who are sporting a relatively youthful side, having played key midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey in their past three outings against Watford, Peterborourgh United and QPR to help him fight back from injury.