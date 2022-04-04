Middlesbrough’s recent 4-0 victory over strugglers Peterborough United was their biggest of the season.

Middlesbrough moved from seventh to fifth in the Championship table, and they will look to solidify their top six place when they face league leaders Fulham at the Riverside on Wednesday.

Manager Chris Wilder opted for Premier League loanee duo Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun up top against Posh. The latter scored Boro’s second of the afternoon after Marcus Tavernier’s opener; this was Balogun’s sixth in as many games for club and country.

But Wilder brought on Duncan Watmore in the 69th minute and Josh Coburn in the 75th, with both players scoring from the bench in the closing stages.

With their attention now turning towards the tough game against Fulham in midweek, Watmore and Coburn’s impact will have seriously given the Boro boss food for thought.

Balogun is likely to continue up front given his recent goalscoring form, but Connolly could be rotated with one of the two aforementioned impact subs coming in to replace the Irishman.

Against Fulham it may be time for Wilder to drop Connolly in place of someone more deadly.

Josh Coburn’s staggering goal per minute ratio of a goal every 68 minutes means he could be given his first league start under Wilder.

Watmore has been very good coming off the bench when the opposition in tiring. He presses and harries and is always full of energy.

There is also Andraz Sporar to contend with too, who is the second-highest scorer at the club this season. However, the Slovenian looks to be out of favour at the Riverside as things stand.