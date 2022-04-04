Charlton Athletic youngsters Jason Adigun and Tolu Ladapo are being targeted by Brentford, according to a report by AllNigerianSoccer.com.

Charlton Athletic could face a battle to keep hold of the young pair amid interest from the Premier League.

They are both currently key players for the Addicks’ U18s side but the Bees could try and lure them to the top flight.

AllNigerianSoccer.com claim that Brentford’s Emerging Talent scout, Marcus Bean, has been spotted watching them over recent times.

What next for the Charlton Athletic pair?

Charlton Athletic will be hoping they can keep hold of Adigun and Ladapo for as long as they possibly can and provide a pathway into the first-team for them in the near future.

The Addicks have given youngsters like Daniel Kanu and Mason Burstow first-team minutes this season, the latter of whom was sold to Chelsea in the January transfer window.

They have proven to be a good home for young players in the past with the likes of Joe Gomez, Ezri Konza, Joe Aribo and Ademola Lookman rising up through their academy and will be hoping that plays in their favour as they look to bat away interest from Brentford.

Adigun and Ladapo have played key roles in Charlton Athletic’s development side winning the Professional Development League 2 this year but they are both still on scholarship deals.

They need to tie them down to professional contracts soon or they risk losing them which would be a big blow, especially to a fellow London club.