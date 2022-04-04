Two promotion-chasing sides go head-to-head tomorrow night, with Sheffield United hosting QPR in the Championship.

Sheffield United sit in 8th place of the table and are just one point behind a play-off spot. Last time out though, they were on the end of a disappointing 1-0 loss at Stoke City, passing up on the chance of breaking into the top-six.

As for QPR, they are on abysmal form with three losses on the bounce. They sit just one place behind the Blades after having such a good start to the season, making this a massive game for both sides.

Sheffield United need to recoup some momentum in their side to be serious play-off contenders, and Heckingbottom may need to tweak his side a little to do so.

Here are two Blades players that Heckingbottom should consider dropping for tomorrow’s game…

Daniel Jebbison

The 18-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, but playing regularly in a Championship promotion-chasing side looks to much for him.

Jebbison managed 77 minutes against Stoke City over the weekend, but failed to make any impact before being replaced by fellow youngster William Osula.

Being the only striker proved to be a difficult job for the academy graduate, and as a result, the Blades boss should consider dropping the striker, but with Billy Sharp’s fitness unknown, he may have to experiment his forward line a little.

John Fleck

The experienced midfielder has just returned from injury, and played his full 90 minutes since doing so.

Again, the Scotsman didn’t really get into the game, with partners Oliver Norwood and Sander Berge arguably having better performances than the 30-year-old. The midfield battle went one way on Saturday – to Stoke City – and now Heckingbottom should look to tweak the centre of the park, with a fresh Conor Hourihane potentially replacing Fleck.