QPR are sweating over the fitness of midfielder Stefan Johansen after he picked up an injury in the weekend’s loss to Fulham.

Johansen, 31, made way with 20 minutes remaining against the Cottagers, coming off for Ilias Chair as Marco Silva’s side went on to secure a 2-0 win at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It comes as a blow to QPR as they bid to stop the rot and turn around their play-off push. Now, with a vital tie against fellow top-six hopefuls Sheffield United up next, an update has emerged on Johansen.

As quoted by West London Sport, Mark Warburton has said he will be assessed ahead of the midweek trip to Bramall Lane. Here’s what he had to say:

“Stefan limped off but we will see how he is.

“We have a few coming in this morning with bangs and bruises. Obviously yesterday (Sunday) was very sore for a few of them. It’s just that time of the season.”

In his absence…

Thankfully for the R’s, there are options in place to come into the side if Johansen isn’t deemed fit to maintain his place in the starting XI.

One man who will surely come into the side is Chair, who came on to replace the Norwegian. The playmaker started on the bench having returned from international duty with Morocco but will be a leading candidate to start against the Blades. Central midfielders Andre Dozzell and Jeff Hendrick are also contenders for a starting spot if Johansen is absent, with both also on the bench against Fulham.

The importance of Tuesday’s tie against Sheffield United can not be emphasised much more. Arguably, both QPR and Warburton desperately need the win, with the play-offs slipping away from the R’s and pressure piling on the manager.