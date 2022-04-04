Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says they have welcomed Ryan Inniss back to training and Chuks Aneke is poised to return to the camp next week.

Charlton Athletic are back in action tomorrow night away at rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Inniss is in contention to play having been out since February with a thigh injury.

Aneke, on the other hand, is still a few games away but is making progress on his road to recovery.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“Ryan is back in training and potentially available to us. Ryan could be involved, or certainly by the weekend I’d expect him to be available.

“Chuks [Aneke] is due to train with the group next week. By then another two games will have gone so there will only be four left.”

Boost for Charlton Athletic

Inniss has endured a frustrating first couple of seasons as a Charlton Athletic player and will be eyeing a run of matches between now and the end of the season.

The centre-back is due to become a free agent this summer but the club hold an option to extend his stay by a further year.

He joined the club in 2020 following his departure from London rivals Crystal Palace and has since made 29 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions.

Aneke made his return to The Valley in the January transfer window after leaving the club on a permanent basis last summer for Championship side Birmingham City.

His move to the Midlands didn’t work out and he now finds himself back in familiar territory. He has made five League One appearances since re-signing and has scored twice.

The striker faces a race against time if he wants to play again this term with Charlton Athletic only having six matches left, starting with Mark Bowen’s AFC Wimbledon.