Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi has reacted after Cardiff City legend Joe Ledley labelled him a “shocking player” on Twitter.

Swansea City earned the bragging rights over local rivals Cardiff City this weekend, thrashing the Bluebirds 4-0 on Saturday afternoon to complete a historic double over their rivals.

It was domination from start to finish for the Swans, with Obafemi opening the scoring early on. The second-half was where Russell Martin’s side really took control though, with Ben Cabango doubling their lead before Hannes Wolf made it three. Obafemi then bagged his second of the game and Swansea City’s fourth to put the cherry on top of the cake for the visitors.

Following the game, Cardiff City legend Ledley delivered his verdict on Obafemi, labelling him a “shocking player” despite his goals.

Obafemi has now responded to the former Wales international’s post, saying:

Moving on up

The win makes it three undefeated for Swansea City, and although their season under Martin has been inconsistent, it seems as though the club are really moving in the right direction under his management.

There is a clear style of play and philosophy being implemented, and the upcoming summer transfer window will see them attempt to implement this further.

The recent form of summer signing Obafemi is a welcome sight too. After a difficult start to life in South Wales, the Irishman seems to have really hit his stride. Obafemi now has nine Championship goals this season, eight of which have come in his last 10 games.