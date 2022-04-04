Bristol Rovers defender Sam Heal has extended his stay at Salisbury, as announced by the non-league side.

Bristol Rovers have allowed the youngster to remain out on loan until the end of the season.

Heal, 19, was given the green light to join the Southern League Premier Division South last month to get some first-team minutes under his belt.

He has done enough over the past four weeks to warrant them wanting to keep him and he will now return to the Memorial Ground in the summer.

Bristol Rovers story so far

Heal has risen up through the academy at Bristol Rovers and has been a regular for the League Two side at various youth levels over the past few years.

The teenager is yet to make a senior appearance for the Pirates but is getting game time with Salisbury under former Birmingham City and Portsmouth striker Steve Claridge.

Joey Barton will be hoping he returns to the Gas in a couple of months’ time with more experience and a willingness to push on with his development.

Bristol Rovers are currently eyeing promotion to League One after their relegation last term and are well in the mix for the top three after their 2-1 win over Bradford City last time out.

The Pirates fell behind on 46 minutes but were able to turn the game around during the second-half thanks to goals from Sam Finley and Stoke City loan man Connor Taylor.

Next up for them is a trip to Tranmere Rovers this weekend, whilst Heal and Salisbury have Hayes and Yeading United tomorrow night.