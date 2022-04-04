‘I’m feeling good’ – Blackpool’s Jordan Gabriel opens up about his return from injury ahead of derby day
Blackpool defender Jordan Gabriel has been out of action since the end of February, but he has returned to training ahead of their derby clash with Preston North End tomorrow.
Blackpool were thumped in their own backyard on Saturday afternoon, losing out in a score line of 4-1 to promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest.
A play-off spot looks well out of reach now for the Tangerines, although it isn’t impossible, with them sitting in 14th place and 10 points behind Blackburn Rovers who occupy the final top-six spot.
Gabriel was one player who missed the tie on Saturday, but it was confirmed that the right-back returned to training the day before.
The 23-year-old joined Blackpool from Nottingham Forest at the start of the season after an impressive loan spell in the last campaign, and has made just 19 league appearances this season whilst he struggles with injuries.
Following his return, Gabriel has opened up, saying that he is ‘feeling good’ ahead of the final run-in:
“I’m feeling good,” he said.
“It’s horrible picking up these injuries. People probably don’t understand how mentally draining it is seeing your teammates and watching people on TV doing the thing you want to be doing. It’s just hard.
“But that’s why you have to get your mindset right and drive to get back to where you want to be.
“It’s very easy to just rush back. When I got injured I obviously knew the Forest game was important to me and it was key to get back for it, but obviously I know my body and the physios know what’s best and can plan for when I come back. I’ve got a team behind me that knows what’s best for me.
“Personally the break came at a good time because there’s still games to play and I want to be back for them. But it was important for my body to recover.
“Tuesday is massive. To go down to their place, they’ll want to get back at us for what we did to them here, but we know as players how important it is.”
A boost for Neil Critchley’s men…
The return of Gabriel has given the Blackpool boss a big selection boost, with Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling picking up a knock during yesterday’s game, meaning a right-back spot could be up for grabs in the starting XI.
Gabriel was key for the Tangerines last season, and Critchley will be hoping that he can reignite his form to give his side a helping hand for the remainder of the season.