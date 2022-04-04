Blackpool defender Jordan Gabriel has been out of action since the end of February, but he has returned to training ahead of their derby clash with Preston North End tomorrow.

Blackpool were thumped in their own backyard on Saturday afternoon, losing out in a score line of 4-1 to promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest.

A play-off spot looks well out of reach now for the Tangerines, although it isn’t impossible, with them sitting in 14th place and 10 points behind Blackburn Rovers who occupy the final top-six spot.

Gabriel was one player who missed the tie on Saturday, but it was confirmed that the right-back returned to training the day before.

The 23-year-old joined Blackpool from Nottingham Forest at the start of the season after an impressive loan spell in the last campaign, and has made just 19 league appearances this season whilst he struggles with injuries.

Following his return, Gabriel has opened up, saying that he is ‘feeling good’ ahead of the final run-in: