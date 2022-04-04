Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley watched Bristol Rovers against Bradford City on Saturday, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth’s manager was in the stands at the Memorial Ground as he made the most of his free weekend.

Pompey were due to play table toppers Rotherham United but the game was scheduled due to the Millers reaching the Papa John’s Trophy final.

Cowley watched on as Bristol Rovers edged past Bradford City 2-1. The visitors opened the scoring on 46 minutes through Luton Town loan man Dion Pereira, only for the hosts to turn the game around later in the second-half thanks to goals from Sam Finlay and Connor Taylor.

Portsmouth eyeing potential targets?

Portsmouth still hold an outside chance of making the play-offs in League One this season but they have a lot of teams between them and the top six right now, despite having a couple of games in hand.

It appears likely that they will be competing in the third tier again next term and they may be keeping one eye on the next transfer window as they look to compete at the top end of the table.

Cowley has been with the Fratton Park club since March last year and will be eager to guide them to promotion to the Championship as soon as possible.

It may well be a summer of transition with the Hampshire outfit with both comings and goings and delving into the League Two market for talent wouldn’t be a bad way to approach the summer.