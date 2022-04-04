Newcastle United have identified Brennan Johnson as a prime summer transfer target with Eddie Howe prepared to offload Allan Saint-Maximin.

A fresh report from Daily Mail has reiterated Newcastle United’s interest in Nottingham Forest’s Johnson ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies were previously reported to be considering Johnson as a potential summer signing but now, Daily Mail claims that Howe is willing to offload Saint-Maximin this summer, and that he will either replace him with Johnson or Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby.

Johnson, 20, was again on target over the weekend, scoring twice in Nottingham Forest’s 4-1 win away at Blackpool taking his season tally to 13 goals and seven assists in 37 Championship outings.

Like-for-like?

Johnson and Saint-Maximin share a lot of the same qualities. Both players have explosive pace and forward-thinking mentalities, and both can score and create goals.

But Johnson may be more influential in terms of goal contributions – his 20 goal contributions this season is a credit to him and to Steve Cooper who’s helped develop his game since arriving, with Johnson becoming one of the most exciting talents in the country.

With so much interest being shown in him ahead of the summer, where he might end up is anyone’s guess, and the idea of him staying at Nottingham Forest can’t be ruled out, though is seems like Forest need promotion to stand a chance of keeping Johnson.

Newcastle United would be a hugely exciting move for the Welshman who looks destined to become a Premier League player in the near future.