West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was reported to be back on Spurs’ radar at the weekend, and the North Londoners are now said to be leading the chase for his signature.

The Daily Mail reported that Spurs have reignited their interest in the West Brom shot-stopper at the weekend, with Newcastle United, West Ham United and Southampton also interested. Not only that, but Football Insider stated a senior scout from the North London outfit was set to attend their clash with Birmingham City on Sunday.

Now, a report from Football London has said that Spurs are the favourites to sign the former Manchester United ‘keeper. It adds that Spurs see Johnstone as ‘one of a select group’ that could provide cover and competition for current number one Hugo Lloris and potentially replace him in the long-term.

The end of Johnstone’s four years with West Brom?

Johnstone is closing in on the end of his contract at The Hawthorns, with his deal up at the end of the current campaign.

The 29-year-old has been consistently linked with a move away from West Brom ever since they dropped out of the Premier League, and with the Baggies set to remain in the second-tier for another season, it seems as though all the signs are pointing towards a summer exit for the Preston-born shot-stopper.

Across his four years with West Brom, Johnstone has kept 44 clean sheets in 165 games in all competitions. This season has seen him manage 14 clean sheets in 34 outings, returning to the side under Steve Bruce after falling down the pecking order under Valerien Ismael.