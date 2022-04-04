Four names feature in today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we edge closer to the end of the season.

Matt Butcher, Josh Stones, Max Melbourne and Theo Archibald are the names floating about in the transfer headlines of the third tier recently.

As per The News, Portsmouth are chasing a deal for former Bournemouth academy product and current Accrington Stanley midfielder Butcher. The 24-year-old has been a stand out figure in his side this season, scoring on four occasions and assisting thrice. Butcher has had previous spells at Yeovil Town and Woking before making his way up the pyramid.

Wigan Athletic have reportedly agreed a three-year-deal for Guiseley striker Stones. The 18-year-old has been subject to interest from Sunderland too, but now looks to be on his way to Greater Manchester. He will more than certainly be on for the future, but Stones has impressed massively when called upon in the Vanarama National League North, but with Guiseley set for relegation, he may feel it’s time to move on.

It has been claimed that Lincoln City are not looking to extend the contract of 23-year-old Melbourne. The left-back was sent on loan to Stevenage, but was recalled in January after making only seven appearances for the League Two outfit. Melbourne’s deal expires at the end of the season and is set to become a free agent in June.

Lastly, as well as Melbourne, Leyton Orient loanee Archibald looks set to leave the club in the summer. Imps boss Michael Appleton has admitted that he doesn’t see a future at the club for the 24-year-old winger, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Archibald has been a key figure for his loan side, chipping in with five goals and seven assists in 32 league appearances, and they could may well swoop back in for him in the summer.