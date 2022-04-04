QPR are among the sides reportedly eyeing up a loan move for Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

QPR were mentioned as potential suitors in The Sunday Mirror (pg. 70, 03.04.22), with fellow Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Preston North End also said to be keen.

Anderson is one of Newcastle United’s most highly-touted youth academy prospects, and he has been showing why in League Two.

In January, the 19-year-old linked up with Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers until the end of the season. Since then, he has become a firm favourite among the Memorial Stadium faithful, chipping in with three goals and three assists in 15 outings. Featuring either on the left-hand side or as an attacking midfielder, Anderson has been causing havoc for League Two defenders.

Here, we look at three alternative options QPR should consider…

James McAtee – Manchester City

There’s no doubt that McAtee is another Premier League talent with a big future. The youngster has played 25 times for Manchester City’s youth sides this season, managing 22 goals and seven assists in the process.

Able to feature as an attacking midfielder, out on the left or in a slightly deeper role in central midfield, McAtee is a brilliant dribbler and playmaker, also providing that goalscoring threat from midfield. A season on loan in the Championship could do wonders for his development.

Scott Twine – MK Dons

After proving himself as one of the EFL’s top talents with Newport County and Swindon Town, Twine has flourished in the upper echelons of League One with MK Dons this season.

Another playmaker who can play in the number 10 role or out on the left, Twine has an eye for goal from distance and has been one of the top four divisions’ most productive players this season, managing 15 goals and 11 assists across all competitions. Championship clubs will surely have an eye on him this summer after such a strong season.

Youssef Maziz – FC Metz (on loan with RFC Seraing)

23-year-old Maziz is certainly the most left-field option of the three, but he could be a really interesting option to look at for QPR.

The Frenchman is a versatile attacking midfielder, operating anywhere in the middle of the park as well as out on the left wing or even as a striker. He has spent this season on loan with Belgian Jupiler Pro League struggles RFC Seraing but has still managed 12 goals and nine assists. Maziz will return to parent club FC Metz at the end of the season but it remains to be seen what they have planned for him.