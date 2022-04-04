Nottingham Forest, QPR and Preston North End were all credited with interest in Newcastle United talent Elliot Anderson at the weekend.

A report from The Sunday Mirror (pg. 70, 03.04.22) has said Anderson’s form while on loan with Bristol Rovers has drawn interest from the Championship, with all of Nottingham Forest, QPR and Preston North End keen.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Newcastle United’s youth academy, and his form with Joey Barton’s side has shown why.

Since arriving on loan in January, Anderson has managed three goals and three assists in 15 games for the Gas. Operating either as an attacking midfielder or on the left-hand side of midfield, the Scottish youth international has become a firm favourite at the Memorial Stadium.

Speaking on Anderson, Magpies boss Eddie Howe has said he anticipates Championship interest in the summer transfer window, expressing that he would have liked to see him get a chance to prove his abilities at a higher level.

The 2022/23 season may give him the chance to do so, with Nottingham Forest, QPR and Preston North End lurking.

To take a look at what Anderson could offer your side, watch some of his highlights in the video below…