Preston North End host rivals Blackpool at Deepdale in the Championship on Tuesday.

The Lilywhites will be aiming to find a bit of form after failing to win their last three matches. The Lancastrians have been struggling going forward, with their last league goals coming at the start of March.

Despite their recent 4-1 loss to Nottingham Forest, the Tangerines have been in solid form winning three of their last five league fixtures. The highlight surely being their convincing 4-1 win over league strugglers Reading.

A win for Preston North End could see them move Blackpool and Stoke City into 13th place, putting them on equal points with underachievers West Brom.

Blackpool would move up to 12th place and one point behind Coventry City if they are able to take all three points.

Preston North End team news

Tom Barkhuizen is unavailable after injuring his calf against Swansea City in January. Midfielder Izzy Brown ruptured his Achilles in the summer and has spent the majority of the season side-lined.

Defender Greg Cunningham suffered a calf injury in February during North End’s clash with Huddersfield Town. Ryan Ledson will not feature again this season after injuring his knee against Coventry City.

Goalkeeper Declan Rudd is also questionable after undergoing a cartilage operation in January. Liam Lindsay is also unable to feature after being sent off against Derby County.

Predicted XI

Iversen (GK)

Hughes

Diaby

Bauer

Johnson

Browne

Whiteman

Rafferty

Riis

Evans

Archer

Preston North End are currently in a transitional period under new boss Ryan Lowe, finding themselves in a mid-table position. Players like Daniel Johnson and Cameron Archer have been real playmakers in a side that have lacked form recently.

With Blackpool overachieving this season and a league position between the two sides, it could be a tight fixture with everything to play for.

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday.