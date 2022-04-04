Some big names feature in today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we edge closer to the summer window.

Elliott Anderson, Tahith Chong, Lyle Taylor and Luke Graham are the names floating about in the transfer headlines over the past day or so.

According to The Sunday Mirror (page 70, 03.04.22), Newcastle United man Anderson is being eyed by Nottingham Forest and QPR for a potential loan deal in the summer. The 19-year-old joined League Two outfit Bristol Rovers on loan in January, making 15 appearances since signing, scoring and assisting thrice. The attacking-midfielder has impressed massively in the fourth tier and now may feel he’s ready for the step-up.

It has been claimed that Birmingham City are eager to keep hold of Manchester United loanee Chong. The Dutchman joined the Blues at the start of the season and was impressing massively until picking up an injury in the closing stages of 2021. The 22-year-old returned earlier this month and netted against Bristol City on his first start back, but now has another injury problem to worry about after being forced off against West Brom on Sunday afternoon. Birmingham City may look to sign Chong back to hopefully get a full year out of him next season.

As well as Chong, the Blues seemingly want to re-sign Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor, who has hit the ground running since arriving in January. Lee Bowyer hinted that he is keen on a permanent move for the 32-year-old who has netted four goals in nine Championship outings for Birmingham City.

Lastly, Sheffield United are set to give Dundee youngster Graham a trial at the club next week. The 18-year-old is yet to make a senior footballing appearance, but has shown bags of promise in the Scottish side’s youth team.