Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has confirmed the club are “moving forward” with the appointment of a new head of recruitment.

Lee Turnbull left Hartlepool United to take up a role with Peterborough United earlier this year, and since then, the head of recruitment role has remained vacant.

Pools boss Lee confirmed towards the end of last month that progress was being made in the search for a new appointment, and now, a further update has emerged.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Lee confirmed that there is “stuff that has been agreed”, but the seemingly inbound man currently works for another club so he can’t say too much. That being said, he did confirm that the target has handed in his notice with his current team, adding talks are going on behind the scenes.

Here’s what he had to say: