Hartlepool United ‘moving forward’ with key backroom appointment, confirms Graeme Lee
Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has confirmed the club are “moving forward” with the appointment of a new head of recruitment.
Lee Turnbull left Hartlepool United to take up a role with Peterborough United earlier this year, and since then, the head of recruitment role has remained vacant.
Pools boss Lee confirmed towards the end of last month that progress was being made in the search for a new appointment, and now, a further update has emerged.
As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Lee confirmed that there is “stuff that has been agreed”, but the seemingly inbound man currently works for another club so he can’t say too much. That being said, he did confirm that the target has handed in his notice with his current team, adding talks are going on behind the scenes.
Here’s what he had to say:
“There’s stuff that has been agreed. But he works for another club so we can’t really say what and why.
“We’re just waiting for a date but it’s going to be good moving forward on the recruitment side of things.
“He’s handed his notice in but he has to work his notice. There’s discussions still going on behind the scenes with him but he obviously has to do his own job as well. We want to kickstart things and get the ball rolling. We know what we’re trying to do and hopefully, we can get a little bit ahead of the game.”
Looking to next season
Hartlepool United will be a League Two side next season, so the planning for next season will have already begun.
Lee and co currently sit in 12th place – a strong finish for a newly-promoted side. That means ambitions will be high for next season, not only looking to further consolidate their place as a League Two club but maybe even looking up to the play-offs.
Bringing in a new head of recruitment sooner rather than later will be a big step in the right direction, allowing them to put further plans in place and then, bring them to fruition.
Next up is a clash with League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers at the weekend. Rob Edwards’ side sit at the top of the table and have now won two games in a row after a poor run.