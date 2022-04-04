Lincoln City’s Max Melbourne is set to leave the club at the end of the season, as detailed in a report by Lincolnshire Live.

Lincoln City are not expected to extend his contract beyond the summer.

Melbourne, 23, sees his current deal expire at the end of June and he is due to become a free agent.

The left-back has struggled for game time at the LNER Stadium since joining the Imps permanently back in 2020.

No future at Lincoln City

Melbourne signed for Lincoln City from West Brom after impressing on loan and has since made 30 appearances for the club in all competitions, seven of which have come this term.

The defender saw his game time dry up in the last campaign and was loaned out to Walsall to get some minutes under his belt.

He was then given the green light to return to League Two for the first-half of this season and linked up with Stevenage.

Melbourne went on to play 13 times for Boro altogether before he was recalled by his parent club in the January transfer window.

He rose up through the academy at West Brom but never played for their senior side, instead gaining experience out on loan at Ross County and Partick Thistle up in Scotland before he left for good.

His career is at a bit of a crossroads now and he has a decision to make on what direction he wants to take this summer with an exit on the cards from Lincoln City.