Portsmouth are keen on a move for Accrington Stanley’s Matt Butcher, according to a report by The News.

Portsmouth are interested in luring the midfielder to Fratton Park this summer.

Butcher, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent in late June.

His current club are yet to tie him down to an extension and risk losing him to a fellow League One side.

Portsmouth eye summer swoop

Pompey have identified Butcher, who is from Portsmouth, as someone who would bolster their midfield department for the next campaign.

He has been a key player for Accrington Stanley over the past couple of years and has made 80 appearances for the North West club in all competitions, chipping in with six goals and eight assists.

The left-footed midfielder is a product of the AFC Bournemouth academy and was given the green light to leave the Cherries back in 2020.

What would he offer to Pompey?

Butcher would give Danny Cowley another option in central midfield and more competition and depth in that area.

He went on to play twice for Bournemouth as a youngster and gained plenty of experience out on loan at Gosport Borough, Poole Town, Woking, Yeovil Town and Woking and has seen established himself as a key first-team player at Accrington Stanley.

The 6ft 2inc man will be looking to test himself at Championship level in the near future and a move to Portsmouth would enhance his chances of playing at that level as they look to make a push for promotion next term.