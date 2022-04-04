Rotherham United beat Sutton United 4-2 at Wembley after extra-time yesterday afternoon in the Papa John’s Trophy final.

It was a game full of scares for the League One leaders, who went behind twice during the game, before Jordi Osei-Tutu netted a 90+6 minute equaliser to restore the faith.

Then, in extra-time, it was only going one way. A thunderous strike from Chiedozie Ogbene and a well-taken corner header from Michael Ihiekwe sealed the win at 4-2 and Rotherham United became the champions on the day.

The win could bring confidence back into Paul Warne’s side, who have won just one game in their last five league outings as we have now entered the final month of the League One season.

Here are three Rotherham United players who impressed in their cup final win…

Ben Wiles

The Rotherham born and bred midfielder netted an absolute screamer off the bar in the first-half to tie the game at 1-1. As well as this, he ran the midfield superbly all game, playing the whole 120 minutes without looking tired once. He found passes that nobody else could see and made impressive bursts into the box to try and help his side get back into the game.

Chiedozie Ogbene

After supposedly being injured in the Millers’ last game versus Shrewsbury Town, Ogbene came back from international duty without looking fatigued whatsoever. The 24-year-old gave his markers nightmares all game with his pace and power down the right-wing. His impressive performance was eventually topped off with a thunderous long-range strike to make it 3-2 to his side, arguably winning them the game.

Shane Ferguson

The Northern Ireland international being on this list may surprise some considering he played just over 40 minutes. But, since coming on, he never put a foot wrong, being so calm on the ball and beating defenders left, right and centre. Ferguson set up the eventual last goal of the game with a perfect corner that landed straight on Ihiekwe’s head to finish the game off.