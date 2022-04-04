Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says agents have been ringing him about player contracts, reports Andrew Moon.

Portsmouth have a number of players who see their deals expire this summer.

The League One side have some big decisions to make over the next couple of months over who stays and who goes.

Cowley has said that people contacting him about these things “happens all the time as a football manager”, with BBC reporter Moon tweeting (see tweet below):

Asked if he’d had agents ringing him asking what was going on with contracts during the break Cowley said “that happens all the time as a football manager” #Pompey — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) April 4, 2022

Portsmouth have decisions to make

The likes of Michael Jacobs, Aiden O’Brien, Marcus Harness, Shaun Williams, Louis Thompson, Sean Raggett and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild are out of contract this summer, although the club do hold some 12 month options.

Their squad size will also be significantly reduced with Hayden Carter, Mahlon Romeo, Gavin Bazunu, George Hirst and Tyler Walker poised to return to their parent clubs once their loans end at the end of the campaign.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at Fratton Park as the club looks to push into the promotion picture next term.

Danny Cowley’s side are in line for another year in League One and currently sit 10th in the table, 11 points off the play-offs with eight games left to play.

Even though it currently appears to be a tall order, they still have an outside chance of making the play-offs if they can win their games in hand and the uncertainty of not knowing what league they will be in will be impacting upon contract negotiations right now.

Next up for Portsmouth is a trip to Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.