QPR boss Mark Warburton has said he will “see what happens in the summer” amid speculation he could be sacked by the Championship club.

After QPR were defeated by Fulham on Saturday afternoon, reports emerged stating the R’s were set to sack Warburton in a bid to revive their push for the play-offs.

Saturday’s defeat to Marco Silva’s runaway leaders puts QPR down in 9th, three points away from the top six after a run of one win in five and three consecutive defeats. The Daily Mail’s report said a decision was set to be made within 24 hours, but that time has now passed, and Warburton remains at the helm.

Now, as quoted by West London Sport, Warburton has reacted to the rumours.

The QPR boss, who sees his deal expire at the end of this season, has said that he can’t do anything to control the speculation that comes with the job, saying:

“We’re in a results industry and speculation will come out. You can’t control that, unfortunately.

“The simple fact is that I’ve got a contract here until the end of the season. My job is to get the best out of the team.

“I don’t want to come across as a cliche-laden football manager, but everything is committed towards getting the best out of this team over the next seven, hopefully 10 games, to take us to where we want to get to. That’s the focus. Then we’ll see what happens in the summer.

“The truth is that I’ve got a contract here to the end of the season and I’m hoping very much I’ve got 10 games left as QPR manager to get us to where we want to get to. If we have a really good season and achieve what we want to achieve then hopefully there’s an opportunity to extend that.

“Our focus is the next seven league games and hopefully the three ensuing games to get us to where we want to get to. That is our sole aim. If, beyond that, there’s no opportunity, then that’s football and what happens happens.

“But right now my focus is solely to get the job done with QPR.”

What now for Warburton?

However many games QPR have left this season, be it seven or 10, every single one is a must-win. If the R’s want to lift themselves back into the play-offs, they now have points they need to make up. And, in turn, if Warburton wants to keep his job beyond the end of this season, he may well have to deliver play-off football at the least.

That being said, the fact that there are question marks surrounding Warburton’s future after the season QPR have had shows how much they have progressed under his management.

Now, the task will be to galvanise the squad for the remainder of the season, with each game of the utmost importance.