Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says Rhys Oates and Jamie Murphy are doubts for tomorrow night, whilst James Perch and Farrend Rawson have been ill.

Mansfield Town are back in action tomorrow away to table toppers Forest Green Rovers.

The Stags picked up an impressive 1-0 home win over Northampton Town over the weekend thanks to Oli Hawkins’ first-half goal.

They left Murphy, Perch and Rawson out of the squad and had to substitute Oates off during the game.

Clough has provided this injury update, as per the club’s official website:

“His thigh just tightened up. I’m going to go down and see him and see what he’s like. This is why we were leaving him [out] for a game here and there. He’s (Murphy) ended up with a tight hamstring and now we’ve got Oatesy with a tight thigh. I would think they’re both doubts for Tuesday.”

He added: “He [Perch] was ill yesterday and didn’t come into training. It was just whether it was a 24-hour bug had he recovered, unfortunately he hadn’t. Faz Rawson has been ill all week, he didn’t train yesterday.

Mansfield Town eyeing promotion

Mansfield Town went through a bit of a blip last month with back-to-back defeats to Tranmere Rovers and Port Vale but appear to have turned a corner now.

They are unbeaten in their last four outings and have risen up to 6th in the League Two table, level on points with the automatic promotion places and three points inside the play-offs.

Clough’s men still have a couple of games in hand on teams around them and would rise into the top three if they won them both.

Tomorrow’s trip to Forest Green Rovers will be a really tough test against Rob Edward’s high-flying side who picked up a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe United last time out.

The Gloucestershire side are well on their way to promotion to League One for the first time in their history and Mansfield Town will be hoping they can join them there.

They may be without Oates and Murphy for their trip to New Lawn, but Perch and Rawson could be back from illness.