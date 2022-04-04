Rotherham United beat Sutton United 4-2 after extra-time in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, and Millers chairman Tony Stewart has promised more exciting times ahead.

The Millers made their fourth Wembley visit in 12 years this weekend, making it three straight wins in the national stadium.

League Two Sutton United took the lead twice before Jordi Osei-Tutu broke the U’s hearts after a 90+6 minute equaliser to take it into extra-time. It was just relentless from the League One leaders from then, netting another two goals to finish off an exhausted Sutton United side.

It’s arguably not a sizeable trophy to win, but it’s silverware nevertheless for Paul Warne’s side, which could help them recoup momentum for their final promotion push of the season.

Chairman Stewart has been at the club for all four Wembley trips and is very well-loved on the red side of South Yorkshire. Following the final win, here is what he had to say to BBC Radio Sheffield:

“It’s incredible. Fourth time, three out of four (wins at Wembley).

“I feel sorry for their side because they played well, worked hard and everything else, but for the fans of Rotherham that have come down to London on this great day, to get a result, it’s got to be good for Rotherham United and the town.”

When asked about his success so far as Rotherham United chairman, Stewart added:

“There’s more to come, let’s put it that way. You can hear the fans, they’ve been fantastic, they’ve got behind us, supported us, and now we are looking forward to try and get promotion for next season; that will have given us some boost.”

Double-winning season?

Rotherham United could well be in for a domestic double this season, with the League One title still up for grabs.

The Millers sit top of the league, level on points with Wigan Athletic who hold a game in hand over Warne’s side, so it will be a nervy month on that front.

But, Rotherham United sit one point clear of MK Dons in 3rd and hold the advantage of a game in hand, meaning if the title isn’t won, then there’s still a massive chance of automatic promotion.