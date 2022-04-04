Former West Brom midfielder Nigel Quashie has labelled the Baggies’ performance as “nowhere near good enough” after they were defeated by rivals Birmingham City on Sunday.

Birmingham City snapped West Brom’s four-game unbeaten streak at the weekend, with Lyle Taylor’s 67th-minute penalty securing all three points for the Blues.

The Nottingham Forest loanee’s goal brings an end to the Baggies’ nine-game unbeaten run against Birmingham City, and ex-West Brom midfielder Quashie has now delivered his verdict on his former side’s performance.

Speaking on Twitter, Quashie, who also spent a season-long loan spell with Birmingham City during the 2008/09 campaign, said Steve Bruce’s side were “nowhere near good enough”.

This was a derby game #wba and football goes out the window. There was 1 tackle i can remember on the 10th minute but that’s nowhere near good enough. An appetite to roll sleeves up get your foot in and fight will always mean something to these supporters! 😡😤 pic.twitter.com/jAVjlh14ue — Nigel Quashie (@NigelQuashie1) April 3, 2022

A day to forget

West Brom won’t want to dwell on Sunday’s performance as they bid to end the season as strongly as possible.

Quashie’s tweet summed up the display well, with the Baggies showing little desire to do the dirty work and really grind out a result. It all but confirms their Championship status for another season too, with eight points separating 12th place West Brom and Blackburn Rovers, who currently occupy 6th.

Food for thought

There’s no doubt that a lot of the current West Brom squad have the ability to do far better than they have this season – at least they’ve shown it before. But, if they want to turn around their fortunes and make a bid for promotion next campaign, some fresh faces will need to be brought in, and many of the current squad will need galvanising.

Until then, Bruce will be looking to guide his side to a decent end to the season, with AFC Bournemouth up next.