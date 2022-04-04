‘We have to address it’ – Steve Bruce discusses West Brom’s summer transfer plans
West Brom manager Steve Bruce says he is ‘still assessing’ where his side needs improving ahead of the summer transfer window.
Bruce sees his West Brom side sitting in 12th place of the Championship table after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat away at Birmingham City.
It comes after Valerien Ismael had kept the Baggies in the top-six for the majority of the season before Bruce’s arrival.
And speaking to Express and Star about the summer ahead, Bruce hinted at what his side’s transfer approach might be, saying:
“If we finish mid-table like we are now then that’s not good enough for this club. We have to address it, have a look and see how we improve it, and what we do.”
Bruce arrived at the club with star striker, and January signing Daryl Dike sidelined. He was previously suffering with a hamstring injury but the USMNT striker has since sustained a tendon injury, potentially ruling him out until the summer.
“I’m still assessing it,” Bruce continued. “I haven’t seen three of our players who have been injured, two of them are maybe among our better players in (Matt) Phillips and (Daryl) Dike.
“I’ll take a full look at it and see what we’ve got to do.
“My sole focus at the minute is now, for the next couple of weeks. That’ll define itself.”
A big summer needed…
West Brom have been operating with the same core group of players for a number of years now. The summer ahead looks as though it will bring a lot of change to the club with a number of players out of contract, and others looking likely to be sold off after disappointing seasons.
Bruce will definitely need to bolster the goalkeeping department with Sam Johnstone and David Button out of contract. Fans will say that the club needs to bolster in every position before the opening day of next season but how much spending money Bruce might have remains to be seen.
Up next for the Baggies is a home game v promotion chasers Bournemouth on Wednesday night.