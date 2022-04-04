West Brom manager Steve Bruce says he is ‘still assessing’ where his side needs improving ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bruce sees his West Brom side sitting in 12th place of the Championship table after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat away at Birmingham City.

It comes after Valerien Ismael had kept the Baggies in the top-six for the majority of the season before Bruce’s arrival.

And speaking to Express and Star about the summer ahead, Bruce hinted at what his side’s transfer approach might be, saying:

“If we finish mid-table like we are now then that’s not good enough for this club. We have to address it, have a look and see how we improve it, and what we do.” Bruce arrived at the club with star striker, and January signing Daryl Dike sidelined. He was previously suffering with a hamstring injury but the USMNT striker has since sustained a tendon injury, potentially ruling him out until the summer.