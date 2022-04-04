Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard is set to be available for the Lions’ midweek clash against Swansea City, Gary Rowett has revealed.

Leonard, 29, played a part in 14 of Millwall’s first 16 Championship games this season. Operating as a central midfielder or on the right-hand side as a wing-back or full-back, the former Southend United man chipped in with three assists in the process.

However, his last competitive appearance came against Middlesbrough on November 20th, remaining sidelined with an ankle injury since.

Now though, after an outing for Millwall’s U23 side last week, Rowett has revealed Leonard is in contention to play Swansea City.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s clash at The Den, the Lions’ boss confirmed the midfielder is set to be available for selection. As quoted by News at Den, here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t think it comes too soon for Lenny.

“He got good game-time in the week and that was why we did it, because it was the last opportunity.

“He would be available if we choose to go down that route.”

A welcome boost

Millwall have enjoyed success in terms of results in Leonard’s absence, but Rowett has had his squad stretched on plenty of occasions.

A player of Leonard’s versatility is always a welcome presence, so having him back in contention will be a big boost for Rowett and co. He could have a task on his hands if he wants to break back into the starting XI though. George Saville and Billy Mitchell have been holding down the starting spots in central midfield, while Dan McNamara has made the right wing-back role his own.

Leonard’s absence has stretched 21 Championship games, and it will be hoped that he can make a long-awaited return on Tuesday.