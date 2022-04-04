Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says they had “plenty of chances” to beat Lincoln City over the weekend.

Charlton Athletic ended up losing 2-1 to the Imps after Alex Gilbey was sent off in the first-half.

The visitors went 2-0 up after goals from Morgan Whittaker and Anthony Scully, before top scorer Jayden Stockley pulled one back on 88 minutes.

Sandgaard has taken to Twitter to send the following message to his followers (see tweet below):

Plenty of chances to have won today yet ended 1-2 #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) April 2, 2022

Charlton Athletic’s season petering out

Charlton Athletic have all but secured their place in League One for next season following their three wins on the spin against Gillingham, Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers before their loss to Lincoln City.

They don’t have much to play for now in the remaining six matches and they have a chance to give a few younger and fringe players the chance to show what they can do between now and the end of the campaign.

It is expected to be a summer of transition again the The Valley as the club looks to compete at the top end of the division.

It has been a frustrating year for the London club and they need to ensure they get their recruitment right this summer.

Johnnie Jackson’s side are back in action tomorrow night against AFC Wimbledon and will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to the Imps.

Sandgaard feels they had enough chances to win over the weekend and the side needs to make sure they take them against Mark Bowen’s men.