Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead has reacted after his late winner vs Gillingham, stating he felt as though he needed to “repay” the faith shown in him by the club.

Sunderland beat the Gills 1-0 at the Stadium of Light courtesy of a 95th minute Broadhead winner. The Black Cats dominated the ball, but failed to create many clear-cut chances until an Elliot Embleton cross found the Everton loanee’s head.

Now, following the game, Broadhead has reacted to his match-winning goal, stating he feels as though he needs to repay the faith shown in him by the club after struggling with injuries for much of the season.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Broadhead said:

“The club has believed in me and kept me on so I need to repay them. I felt great. I felt sharp.

“It’s been a long road to recovery so I took it out on the celebration.

“I need to do the job, keep positive and get there. There’s pressure to score goals but we are strikers at the end of the day and that’s our job.”

Following the retirement of Jermain Defoe and the recent departure of Benji Kimpioka, Broadhead and Ross Stewart are the only two natural forwards at the club.

This adds a lot of pressure on them to stay fit and deliver the goods, but talking on Defoe’s shock retirement, Broadhead added:

“I would have liked to work with him and learn from him.”



Broadhead is on loan from Everton and unfortunately has missed over 20 games so far this season through injury, but the 23-year-old has proven that if kept fit, he is a brilliant player to have in the squad.

Many Sunderland fans would like to see Broadhead sign permanently for the Black Cats and with Sunderland now typically opting for younger prospects, it seems as though a swoop wouldn’t be out of the realms of possibility.

What’s next for Sunderland?

Sunderland are now seven unbeaten with five clean sheets in that period. Alex Neil has definitely solidified the defence, but chance creation and goal scoring is still an issue for the Wearsiders.

Up next for Sunderland is a big away trip to Oxford United and whichever team comes away with three points will leapfrog the other.

At the Stadium of Light recently teams have demonstrated an ‘anti-football’ tactic where time-wasting is the main priority. Hopefully Oxford United will be a chance to see how Sunderland really perform when they are allowed to keep a high tempo.