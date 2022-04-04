Stoke City sit in 13th place in the Championship table in what has been a disappointing season for Michael O’Neill’s side.

They see themselves 10 points adrift of a play-off spot, but a top-six finish looks completely out of the question considering how close the race is. But, the Potters have won back-to-back games without conceding against promotion-chasing duo Millwall and Sheffield United, so they may have something to shout about in the closing stages of the season.

O’Neill has had selection dilemmas due to injuries this season, and he will still be facing problems as we enter the final months of the campaign.

Here we summarise Stoke City’s current injury list ahead of the final run-in of the season…

Centre-back Harry Souttar hasn’t made a single appearance in 2022 following an ACL injury he picked up in November 2021. Stoke City’s official Twitter account confirmed that week that the 23-year-old returned to the grass and is starting his rehabilitation process. According to Stoke On Trent Live, the target return date for Souttar is the start of next season.

Reading loanee defender Liam Moore is set to miss the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury last week. The 29-year-old was a solid addition to O’Neill’s side when called upon, making four appearances. Now, it looks like he’s played his last game for Stoke City.

Lewis Baker, on loan from Chelsea, suffered a knock on the outside of his knee during training and sat out the Potters’ tie against Sheffield United over the weekend. A time scale for the injury is yet to be known, but as seen in Stoke On Trent Live, O’Neill has said that the midfielder is ‘in quite a lot of pain.’

Elsewhere, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Nick Powell and Josh Tymon remain out with their existing injuries, with time scales unknown on all players.