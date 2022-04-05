Sheffield United face Queens Park Rangers at home on Tuesday evening.

In a bid to climb into the top six, the Blades will go into this one with a must win attitude.

Paul Heckingbottom has been able to garner promotion hopes into Sheffield United fans, but the job is nowhere near finished and his side have a lot of work to do.

Sheffield United team news

The Blades were without Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Stoke City as both strikers just weren’t ready for the clash. Heckingbottom has revealed he’s confident of getting at least one back before Tuesday’s affair.

The longer-team injuries are Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Chris Basham and Rhian Brewster who are all expected to remain sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Sheffield United predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Davies

Egan

Robinson

Baldock

Berge

Norwood

Fleck

Norrington-Davies

Gibbs-White

Sharp

Expect whichever striker is deemed fit enough to return to the starting squad this evening.

A must win for both sides

Whichever team comes away from this with maximum points will leapfrog the other and hugely increase their chances of a top six finish.

Mark Warburton will be confident of piling misery on the Blades following their unexpected defeat last weekend. QPR fell to a 2-0 defeat last weekend against league leaders Fulham and need to bounce back.

With Sheffield United at home and both sides having seven games remaining, whoever wins may well knock the other out of contention.

The game kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.