QPR defender Niko Hamalainen has agreed a loan move to Brazilian side Botafogo, it has been claimed by Football Insider.

The 25-year-old is far down the pecking order with QPR, failing to make a single appearance this campaign after spending the first half of the season on loan in the United States with LA Galaxy.

During the January transfer window, it was claimed that Hamalainen was attracting interest from Sweden, but a move failed to materialise.

But now, it seems as though the left-sided ace is heading for the exit door.

As per a report from Football Insider, the QPR man has agreed to join Brazilian side Botafogo on loan. The report states that Mark Warburton has given Hamalainen to depart and, with a deal agreed, the move should be completed sooner rather than later.

The long-term…

The length of Hamalainen’s loan deal isn’t mentioned in Football Insider’s report and there is no mention of a possible permanent move.

Although the Finnish international is down the pecking order at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, he still has over two years remaining on his contract with the R’s, with Transfermarkt having him down as contracted to the Championship club until the summer of 2024.

A future with QPR?

With over two years remaining on his contract with QPR, there is the option for Hamalainen to come back to the R’s once his loan spell is done and fight for a place in the side.

However, having made only 29 appearances for the club since making his way through the youth ranks, it seems unlikely that Hamalainen has a long-term future with the Championship club.

Much of Hamalainen’s time with QPR has been spent out on loan, enduring spells with Dagenham and Redbridge, LAFC, Kilmarnock and, most recently, LA Galaxy.