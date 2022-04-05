Wigan Athletic face Accrington Stanley on Tuesday evening in League One action in a game which could see them top the table by the end of the night.

Wigan Athletic dropped points to Bolton Wanderers last Saturday and with Rotherham playing in the Papa John’s Trophy Final, they missed the chance to go top of the third tier.

Leam Richardson’s side look nothing short of impressive at the moment and following a disappointing draw they now gear up to face an Accrington Stanley side who sit 14th.

Wigan Athletic team news

Curtis Tilt and James McClean hobbled off against Bolton Wanderers last weekend with the latter on crutches, so they will be major doubts for this fixture.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins may make his return following a lengthy period sidelined.

Charlie Wyke is still recovering from his heart problems which have kept him out since November.

Max Power, Kell Watts and Jack Whatmough are all one caution away from a suspension.

Wigan Athletic predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Kerr

Whatmough

Watts

Darikwa

Power

Naylor

Massey

Lang

Keane

Magennis

Destined for the top

It seems inevitable the Tics rise to the top of the table and ultimately get promoted. Their current points total as well as their games in hand on those around them makes it look almost impossible that Wigan Athletic don’t achieve promotion via the top two.

John Coleman’s side are capable of an upset and they’re never an easy side to beat. But expect the hosts to have just too much on Tuesday.

The game kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.