Sunderland’s Danny Batth says he was “glad to be back” over the weekend.

Sunderland picked up a big 1-0 win over Gillingham thanks to Nathan Broadhead’s late goal.

Batth, 31, made his return to the side after a spell on the sidelines.

He took to Twitter yesterday to send the following message (see tweet below):

Boost for Sunderland

Having Batth back for the remainder of the season is a big boost for Sunderland and their hopes of making the play-offs.

The Black Cats swooped to sign the experienced centre-back from Stoke City in the January transfer window to tighten up their defence.

He has since made five league appearances for Alex Neil’s men and helped them pick up a clean sheet against the Gills.

Batth knows what it takes to get promoted out of League One having captained his former club Wolves to the title back in 2014 and is eyeing his second promotion to the Championship now.

He penned an 18-month deal at the Stadium of Light this past winter and will be hoping to get plenty of game time under his belt during his time in the North East now after a frustrating past couple of seasons in Staffordshire.

Sunderland are currently 6th in the table and are a point inside the top six with six games left to play this term.

Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United are breathing down their neck below them and they need to ensure they keep picking up results. Next up is a trip to the latter this Saturday.