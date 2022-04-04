Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest star Djed Spence is expected to sign for either Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Spence, 21, has been in headlines throughout 2022. The Middlesbrough man has shone on loan at Nottingham Forest and has become the target of many Premier League clubs’, including both Arsenal and Spurs, with names like Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all being mentioned at some point too.

Now though, a report from Sunday Mirror (03.04.21, pg. 71) over the weekend has revealed that Spence is set to sign for either Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal have been linked alongside Spence for longer than most sides, whilst Tottenham Hotspur are said to have already held talks with Spence as they look to get ahead of their North London rivals in this particular transfer chase.

For Spence, he looks to have a really promising summer ahead, and a really promising career ahead too.

He’s been in sublime form for Nottingham Forest this season with his performances on the right-side of defence making him one of the most in-demand players in the country.

For parent club Middlesbrough, what emotions they might be feeling over Spence remains to be seen – he wasn’t in contention at the club at the start of the season, hence his loan move, and with Chris Wilder having Isaiah Jones at his disposal, where Spence might fit into Boro’s current XI would be open to debate.

But the club looks set to cash in on the player this summer. Previous reports have suggested that Boro wanted £20million for the Englishman but reports last week have now revealed that Boro want only £12million for Spence.