West Brom manager Steve Bruce says he would ‘love to stay’ on as manager beyond this season.

Bruce replaced Valerien Ismael as West Brom’s new manager last month. Since, the 61-year-old has struggled to keep West Brom in play-off contention having seen his side drop down into 12th.

Despite an improved run of form before the international break, which saw wins over Hull City and league leaders Fulham, the Baggies would fall to a disappointing 1-0 defeat away at Midlands rivals Birmingham City yesterday.

It was a dire game of football, which Bruce admitted himself afterwards.

After ongoing suggestions that Bruce’s future at the club remains up in the air, the West Brom boss has now had his say on his future.

He told Express and Star of his time in charge of the club so far:

“I’ve really really enjoyed it.

“There is a bit of work to be done, but I’ve really enjoyed the seven or eight weeks. As far as I’m concerned, I’d love to stay.”